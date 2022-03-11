ETS Performance opens new facility in Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW)- You can always workout at home or hit the gym, but if you're looking to take your fitness to the next level, a new local facility is personalizing training regimens for up and coming athletes.
Hundreds were on hand for the 'grand opening' of the ETS Performance Center in Altoona on Friday night. The facility originally opened in January 2020, but did not hold a formal grand opening ceremony until this week due to COVID-19 concerns.
The facility is designed to help athletes from ages 8 to professional maximize and exceed their goals athletically, physically and mentally in their individual sports.
One of ETS' major partners is Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who spoke to community members about the importance of sports performance training in the Chippewa Valley.
"We wanted to bring it to as many areas as possible, and this is another great area, a great sports town," Thielen said. "A great opportunity for us to help as many athletes as possible, and there's a ton of athletes and parents that want the best for their kids, and that's what we're here to do. We want to help kids become better athletes and become better people as well."
ETS Performance offers speed, strength, team and individual training through memberships lasting 3-12 months.
If you're interested in an ETS Performance membership, click here.