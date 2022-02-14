Express announce change in ownership

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Express baseball team will be under new ownership for the 2022 season.
The club announced Monday Toycen Baseball Club will take ownership of the Northwoods League franchise currently owned by Eau Claire Baseball, a group managed by Bill Rowlett, Dale Varsho and Andy Neborak.
Toycen Baseball Club is owned and managed by the Toycen Family, owners of Toycen Ford in Chippewa Falls.
"We are extremely excited to continue the legacy that Eau Claire Baseball has had on the Express over the last several years," Craig Toycen, managing partner said in a release. "We are huge baseball fans in our family, and we know what a rich baseball history there is in the city of Eau Claire. Knowing that legends like Hank Aaron have played at Carson Park, we are honored to be involved with this historic stadium and great baseball team."
Express management and support staff will remain in place going forward, including manager Dale Varsho.
"We made Dale know very early on in our talks that it was important to us to have him stay on with the Express," Toycen said. "His experience is invaluable, and we want him a part of the Express for years to come."
The Express will play their 17th season in the Northwoods League this summer. Opening Day is scheduled for Monday, May 30, against the La Crosse Loggers at Carson Park. First pitch will be 7:05 p.m.