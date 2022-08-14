Express drop playoff opener in Duluth

DULUTH, MN (WQOW)- The Eau Claire Express finished the regular season with the best home record in team history at 28-8, but on Sunday night, they dropped their first playoff game on the road.
The Duluth Huskies knocked off the Express 8-6 thanks to a 6th and 7th inning rally. Both teams scored three runs in the first inning before Eau Claire took a two-run lead in the following frames thanks to a Charlie Szykowny RBI triple and a Reed Latimer home run. The Huskies then rallied with two runs in the 6th and five runs in the 7th to retake the lead and take game one of the best-of-three series.
With the victory, Duluth takes a 1-0 series lead. Eau Claire will look to fight off elimination back at Carson Park on Monday night at 7:05.