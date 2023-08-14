Express eliminated from playoffs with loss at La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WQOW) - A 4-run third inning helped the La Crosse Loggers roll to the next round of the Northwoods League playoffs with a 6-2 win over the Eau Claire Express on Monday.
La Crosse will meet the St. Cloud Rox on Tuesday to determine the Great Plains Division champion.
After winning 2-1 Sunday in the series opener, the Loggers broke through for two runs in the second inning on four hits against Eau Claire starter Freddy Rodriguez.
In the third, Brandon Fields belted a 2-run home run to left center field, then Ethan Frey singled to center. An error on a steal attempt capped the scoring.
Five of La Crosse's six runs came with two outs.
Brendan Moody pitched seven scoreless innings for La Crosse, striking out five Express batters.
Eau Claire scored a run in the eighth inning on a bases-loaded walk by Camden Ross.
In the ninth inning, Ryan Nagelbach grounded out to drive in a second run, but the Express never managed to bring the tying run to the plate.
Eau Claire won the first half division title, but went 16-17 in the second half of the regular season. La Crosse, after finishing last in the first half standings, went 27-7 in the second half to secure home field advantage for the playoff series.