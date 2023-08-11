Express fall to Stingers, will host playoff game Sunday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With a 7-2 loss to the Willmar Stingers Friday, the Eau Claire Express learned they will host a playoff game on Sunday at Carson Park.
The La Crosse Loggers earned home field advantage for the opening round of the Northwoods League playoffs by securing the best overall winning percentage in the Great Plains East Division. Eau Claire won the first half before La Crosse dominated the second half of the season.
Eau Claire will host the first game of the best-of-three series on Sunday at 6:35 p.m.
La Crosse will host the second game at Copeland Park on Monday at 6:35 p.m., and will host a decisive third game in the series on Tuesday, if necessary.
The winner of the series will face Willmar or the St. Cloud Rox for the Great Plains divisional championship and right to play in the league championship game.
The NWL playoffs are scheduled to run through Thursday.
La Crosse (38-28) won eight of the 12 regular season meetings between the teams, but Eau Claire (36-30) won the two most recent games, played earlier this week.
The Express finish the regular season Saturday with another game against the Stingers (50-16) at Carson Park.