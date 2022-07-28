Express, Momentum Baseball host inaugural youth hitting camp

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Members of the Eau Claire Express are helping young baseball players sharpen their swing.
Express and Stanford University baseball teammates Trevor Haskins, Jake Sapien and Charlie Saum are leading the first-ever Eau Claire Express Hitting Camp at Momentum Baseball Academy this week. Dozens of young baseball players ranging from 4th to 8th grade are attending the two-day camp to develop the tools needed to hit with power and consistency. The group participated in several stretches and hitting drills throughout the day.
Each of the three instructors are spending the summer away from their homes in California with the Express. They came up with the idea for the camp as a way to give back to the community that has welcomed them with open arms.
"We just want to be able to help them in whatever way that is," Haskins said. "Whether it be the mental side of the game, or the physical part of the swing, just trying to give something back to them that they can use in their game."
"It's really special to be able to give back to the community," Saum said. "Since we've been out here in Eau Claire, it's been a lot of fun for us, and this community has given us a lot already, so being able to give something back is really special for us."
40 campers are participating in two sessions during the camp. Young ball players are thrilled to learn how to hit from experience, high level batters on the Express.
"It's really fun," said Kale Weiss, a 5th grader participating in the camp. "You learn a lot of things and it has a positive effect on hitters."
"They're teaching us a lot of good drills, and I'm just having tons of fun," said Jaxden Olson, a 4th grader participating in the camp. "It's really cool to meet Express players for sure."
The camp will continue on Friday, however it is sold out.
More information about other upcoming camps at Momentum Baseball Academy can be found here.