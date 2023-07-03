 Skip to main content
Express roll to 1st half division title with win over Rochester

  • Updated
By Nick Tabbert

ROCHESTER (WQOW) - For the first time since 2016, the Eau Claire Express are first half division champions.

Eau Claire beat Rochester 12-1 Monday night to win the Northwoods League's Great Plains East championship, securing a spot in the NWL playoffs in August.

Eau Claire (20-14) scored nine runs in a two-inning span to break open Monday's contest at Mayo Field. View box score here

The Express begin the second half of the season Tuesday evening at Carson Park with a game against Thunder Bay.

Willmar is the Great Plains West first half champion.

Find more information about the playoffs here

