Express roll to 1st half division title with win over Rochester

ROCHESTER (WQOW) - For the first time since 2016, the Eau Claire Express are first half division champions.
Eau Claire beat Rochester 12-1 Monday night to win the Northwoods League's Great Plains East championship, securing a spot in the NWL playoffs in August.
Eau Claire (20-14) scored nine runs in a two-inning span to break open Monday's contest at Mayo Field. View box score here
The Express begin the second half of the season Tuesday evening at Carson Park with a game against Thunder Bay.
Willmar is the Great Plains West first half champion.