Express sweep Rox, Duluth holds on to secure playoff spot

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A tight battle for the first Northwoods League playoff spot in the Great Plains East goes to the Duluth Huskies.
The Eau Claire Express needed a win and a Duluth loss Monday night to earn the top spot in the sub-division halfway through the season and clinch a playoff berth. Eau Claire won a hard fought battle with the St. Cloud Rox 9-8, but the Duluth Huskies dominated the Waterloo Bucks 8-3, earning the Huskies the early playoff position.
The Huskies finish the first half of the season 19-14, while the Express fall just .5 games short at 19-15.
The Express will play through the second half of the season looking to clinch a playoff berth by earning the best second half record in the Great Plains East. In the event that the Huskies also top the second half standings, the Express will need to earn the next highest overall winning percentage to make the postseason.