Faanes earns 600th win as Eau Claire opens AAA state tournament with victory

MARINETTE (WQOW) - A walk-off walk in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 and manager Mark Faanes a signature win to open the Class AAA state tournament.
Faanes earned his 600th career win as manager of Eau Claire's senior American Legion team with Post 53's 2-1 win over Manitowoc Post 88. Eau Claire loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, where CJ Varsho drew a walk to win the game.
Eau Claire will play Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. against the Plover Black Sox.
See the full tournament bracket and schedule here
Eau Claire 17U team falls short at state
Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53's 17U team was eliminated from its state tournament Tuesday after a 14-4 loss to Middleton.
Eau Claire led 2-0 after the first inning, but Middleton rallied for 14 runs over the next three innings.