Falcons top Blugolds for O'Brien Cup

RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - Hannah Zavoral scored two goals, but the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's hockey team fell to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls 6-3 Saturday in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship.
The Falcons win the O'Brien Cup for the seventh time since 2014. Both teams await their NCAA Tournament fate and seeding on Sunday.
UWRF scored the first two goals of the game at Hunt Arena before Danielle Slominski brought UWEC within 2-1.
The Falcons scored a power play goal just 41 seconds into the second period, then Callie Hoff scored 1:13 later to make it 4-1.
The Blugolds rallied with Zavoral's two goals to close within 4-3 after two periods.
Bailey Olson and Kora Torkelson scored goals for the Falcons in the final period.