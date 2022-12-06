 Skip to main content
Fall Creek cruises past Bloomer, other Tuesday scores

  • Updated
Fall Creek cruises past Bloomer 68-49

FALL CREEK (WQOW)- Fall Creek's girls basketball team cruised past Bloomer to a 68-49 victory on Tuesday night in Cricket Country. 

The Crickets earn their fourth straight victory and move to 4-1 on the season. Bloomer falls to 1-3.

OTHER SCORES

Prep Girls Basketball

Osseo-Fairchild 60, Regis 48

Gilman 53, Colby 44

Cadott 68, Stanley-Boyd 26

Cornell 52, Birchwood 40

McDonell Central 74, Thorp 20

Menomonie 72, Medford 42

Eleva-Strum 51, Cochrane-Fountain City 68

Blair-Taylor 89, Whitehall 48

Eau Claire Immanuel 44, Alma/Pepin 33

Augusta 45, Melrose-Mindoro 28

New Auburn 44, Flambeau 28

Unity 47, Northwood 36

Prescott 60, Altoona 54

Independence 27, Cashton 43

Owen-Withee 30, Spencer 38

Eau Claire North 38, Wausau West 53

Hudson 69, Chippewa Falls 43

Boys Basketball

Chippewa Falls 59, SPASH 60

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47, Barron 50

Rice Lake 67, Logan 55

Eau Claire North 54, La Crosse Logan 70 - Elliott Bessen 20 Points

Cumberland 78, Ashland 39

Clayton 56, Bruce 40

Colfax 69, Mondovi 59

Alma Center Lincoln 55, Loyal 49

Baldwin-Woodville 52, Somerset 47

Durand 61, Boyceville 54

Elmwood/Plum City 33, Spring Valley 64

Altoona 72, Stanley-Boyd 63

Ellsworth 62, Amery 33

Ladysmith 73, Northwestern 82

Prescott 83, Saint Croix Central 60

Tomah 55, Black River Falls 44

Flambeau 58, New Auburn 42

River Falls 51, St. Paul Johnson 45 (OT)

Unity 61, Northwood 45

Boys Hockey

RAM 4, Somerset Co-op 1

River Falls 2, St. Paul Highland 5

Tags

