Fall Creek cruises past Bloomer, other Tuesday scores

FALL CREEK (WQOW)- Fall Creek's girls basketball team cruised past Bloomer to a 68-49 victory on Tuesday night in Cricket Country.
The Crickets earn their fourth straight victory and move to 4-1 on the season. Bloomer falls to 1-3.
OTHER SCORES
Prep Girls Basketball
Osseo-Fairchild 60, Regis 48
Gilman 53, Colby 44
Cadott 68, Stanley-Boyd 26
Cornell 52, Birchwood 40
McDonell Central 74, Thorp 20
Menomonie 72, Medford 42
Eleva-Strum 51, Cochrane-Fountain City 68
Blair-Taylor 89, Whitehall 48
Eau Claire Immanuel 44, Alma/Pepin 33
Augusta 45, Melrose-Mindoro 28
New Auburn 44, Flambeau 28
Unity 47, Northwood 36
Prescott 60, Altoona 54
Independence 27, Cashton 43
Owen-Withee 30, Spencer 38
Eau Claire North 38, Wausau West 53
Hudson 69, Chippewa Falls 43
Boys Basketball
Chippewa Falls 59, SPASH 60
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47, Barron 50
Rice Lake 67, Logan 55
Eau Claire North 54, La Crosse Logan 70 - Elliott Bessen 20 Points
Cumberland 78, Ashland 39
Clayton 56, Bruce 40
Colfax 69, Mondovi 59
Alma Center Lincoln 55, Loyal 49
Baldwin-Woodville 52, Somerset 47
Durand 61, Boyceville 54
Elmwood/Plum City 33, Spring Valley 64
Altoona 72, Stanley-Boyd 63
Ellsworth 62, Amery 33
Ladysmith 73, Northwestern 82
Prescott 83, Saint Croix Central 60
Tomah 55, Black River Falls 44
Flambeau 58, New Auburn 42
River Falls 51, St. Paul Johnson 45 (OT)
Unity 61, Northwood 45
Boys Hockey
RAM 4, Somerset Co-op 1
River Falls 2, St. Paul Highland 5