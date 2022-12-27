 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fall Creek crushes Arcadia, other prep scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Fall Creek GBB crushes Arcadia

FALL CREEK (WQOW)- Fall Creek girls basketball crushed Arcadia 85-30 on Tuesday night at home.

OTHER PREP SCORES

Boys basketball

Baldwin-Woodville 54, G-E-T 61

Menomonie 49, Wausau West 44

Thorp 52, Athens 43

Alma Center Lincoln 70, Greenwood 43

Independence 58, Houston 55

Girls basketball

St. Croix Central 69, D.C. Everest 54

Turtle Lake 29, South Shore 62

Independence 60, Gilmanton 17

Athens 73, Thorp 49

Loyal 73, Stanley-Boyd 53

Alma Center Lincoln 65, Greenwood 27

Boys high school hockey

Pacelli 4, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 6

Black River Falls 3, Menomonie 1

Amery 4, D.C. Everest 1

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you