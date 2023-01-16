Fall Creek edges Altoona, other Monday scores

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Fall Creek girls basketball edged Altoona 38-35 on the road on Monday night. Clutch free throws and strong defense down the stretch lifted the Crickets to their ninth win.
OTHER SCORES
Girls high school basketball
Elk Mound 64, Stanley-Boyd 28
Mondovi 29, Neillsville 61
Menomonie 67, Holmen 29
Augusta 54, Eau Claire Immanuel 47
Colfax 53, Prairie Farm 64
Durand-Arkansaw 60, Melrose-Mindoro 44
Eleva-Strum 47, Whitehall 52
Cochrane-Fountain City 56, Sparta 46
Cadott 61, Somerset 74
Baldwin-Woodville 47, Barron 42 (OT)
Bloomer 50, Cameron 33
Gilman 53, Phillips 73
Grantsburg 64, Luck 15
Northwestern 76, Rice Lake 62
Amery 62, St. Croix Falls 36
Webster 64, Cumberland 48
Boys high school basketball
Gilmanton 62, Independence 60
Eleva-Strum 50, Cochrane-Fountain City 53
Colfax 68, Boyceville 50
Osceola 65, Ladysmith 60
St. Croix Falls 56, Spooner 40
Neillsville 77, Gilman 27
Boys high school hockey
Chippewa Falls 4, Wausau West 3
Girls high school hockey
Central Wisconsin Storm 3, ECA Stars 0