 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fall Creek edges Altoona, other Monday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Fall Creek edges Altoona 38-35

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Fall Creek girls basketball edged Altoona 38-35 on the road on Monday night. Clutch free throws and strong defense down the stretch lifted the Crickets to their ninth win. 

OTHER SCORES

Girls high school basketball

Elk Mound 64, Stanley-Boyd 28

Mondovi 29, Neillsville 61

Menomonie 67, Holmen 29

Augusta 54, Eau Claire Immanuel 47

Colfax 53, Prairie Farm 64

Durand-Arkansaw 60, Melrose-Mindoro 44

Eleva-Strum 47, Whitehall 52

Cochrane-Fountain City 56, Sparta 46

Cadott 61, Somerset 74

Baldwin-Woodville 47, Barron 42 (OT)

Bloomer 50, Cameron 33

Gilman 53, Phillips 73

Grantsburg 64, Luck 15

Northwestern 76, Rice Lake 62

Amery 62, St. Croix Falls 36

Webster 64, Cumberland 48

Boys high school basketball

Gilmanton 62, Independence 60

Eleva-Strum 50, Cochrane-Fountain City 53

Colfax 68, Boyceville 50

Osceola 65, Ladysmith 60

St. Croix Falls 56, Spooner 40

Neillsville 77, Gilman 27

Boys high school hockey

Chippewa Falls 4, Wausau West 3

Girls high school hockey

Central Wisconsin Storm 3, ECA Stars 0

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you