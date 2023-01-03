Fall Creek girls hold off Regis, other Tuesday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Fall Creek did not let Regis win a second consecutive conference game after defeating them 40-37 on the road Tuesday night.
Several area contests were canceled or postponed due to weather.
OTHER SCORES
Girls high school basketball
Marshfield 69, Eau Claire Memorial 62
Cadott 65, Whitehall 32
Boys high school basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 67, Eau Claire North 44 - Recap here
Osseo-Fairchild 61, Bloomer 45
Owen-Withee 80, Spencer 38
Whitehall 84, Eleva-Strum 32
Fall Creek 75, Regis 44 - Bo Vollrath 25 points for Crickets
Chippewa Falls 52, Menomonie 44
Cadott 25, McDonell Central 65
Stanley-Boyd 56, Thorp 63
Boys high school hockey
Eau Claire North 2, Eau Claire Memorial 3 - Recap here
Menomonie 0, Chippewa Falls 9