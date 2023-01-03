 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

.The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of
light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening.
Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the
region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with
an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location.

Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow
overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter
Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather
Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on
slippery roads and allow extra time for travel.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce,
Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Fall Creek girls hold off Regis, other Tuesday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Fall Creek girls hoops holds off Regis

The Crickets earned a 40-37 win over the Ramblers Tuesday in Eau Claire.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Fall Creek did not let Regis win a second consecutive conference game after defeating them 40-37 on the road Tuesday night.

Several area contests were canceled or postponed due to weather.

OTHER SCORES

Girls high school basketball

Marshfield 69, Eau Claire Memorial 62

Cadott 65, Whitehall 32

Boys high school basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 67, Eau Claire North 44 - Recap here

Osseo-Fairchild 61, Bloomer 45

Owen-Withee 80, Spencer 38

Whitehall 84, Eleva-Strum 32

Fall Creek 75, Regis 44 - Bo Vollrath 25 points for Crickets

Chippewa Falls 52, Menomonie 44

Cadott 25, McDonell Central 65

Stanley-Boyd 56, Thorp 63

Boys high school hockey

Eau Claire North 2, Eau Claire Memorial 3 - Recap here

Menomonie 0, Chippewa Falls 9

