Fall Creek girls win D3 state track & field title

  • Updated
Members of Fall Creek's girls track & field team pose with the state championship trophy on June 3, 2023.

LA CROSSE (WQOW) - Fall Creek's girls track & field team is the 2023 WIAA Division 3 State Track & Field champions.

The Crickets dominated the Division 3 girls competition by scoring 55 team points, 27 ahead of second place Lancaster. Fall Creek picked up event wins in the 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay and Alena Sanfelippo's pole vault state championship. Members of the team also recorded podium finishes in the high jump, long jump, 800-meter run and 100-meter dash.

Osceola won the D2 girls state title with 50 team points, followed by runner-up Rice Lake with 43 points.

Division 1 action is ongoing in La Crosse. Competition will wrap up Saturday night.

