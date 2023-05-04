 Skip to main content
Fall Creek softball stays perfect in Cloverbelt play, other Thursday scores

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores

High school softball

Cloverbelt Conference

Fall Creek 4, Bloomer 2

Osseo-Fairchild 14, Cadott 4

Dairyland Conference

Melrose-Mindoro 18, Augusta 2

Augusta 7, Pepin/Alma 0

Blair-Taylor 5, Cochrane-Fountain City 3

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 8, Boyceville 0

Lakeland Conference

Northwoods 9, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 4

High school baseball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 9, Eau Claire North 5

Chippewa Falls 7, Menomonie 1

Cloverbelt Conference

Regis 11, Thorp 0 (6 innings) - Selving (REG): perfect game with 16 Ks

McDonell Central 7, Stanley-Boyd 2

Dairyland Conference

Blair-Taylor 11, Cochrane-Fountain City 3

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 13, Boyceville 3 (6 innings)

Middle Border Conference

Altoona 12, Saint Croix Central 7 - Rails now 13-1

Girls high school soccer

Regis/McDonell 6, Arcadia 0

Boys high school tennis

Menomonie 7, Chippewa Falls 0

WIAC softball

UW-La Crosse 2, UW-Eau Claire 0 - game 1 of doubleheader

UW-Eau Claire 4, UW-La Crosse 2 - game 2 of doubleheader; Blugolds clinch spot in WIAC Tournament

College baseball

UW-Eau Claire 5, Saint Mary's 4 (10 innings) - game 1 of doubleheader; Blugolds win on walk-off walk

Saint Mary's 8, UW-Eau Claire 7 - (8 innings) - game 2 of doubleheader

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

