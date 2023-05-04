Fall Creek softball stays perfect in Cloverbelt play, other Thursday scores

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores
High school softball
Cloverbelt Conference
Fall Creek 4, Bloomer 2
Osseo-Fairchild 14, Cadott 4
Dairyland Conference
Melrose-Mindoro 18, Augusta 2
Augusta 7, Pepin/Alma 0
Blair-Taylor 5, Cochrane-Fountain City 3
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 8, Boyceville 0
Lakeland Conference
Northwoods 9, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 4
High school baseball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 9, Eau Claire North 5
Chippewa Falls 7, Menomonie 1
Cloverbelt Conference
Regis 11, Thorp 0 (6 innings) - Selving (REG): perfect game with 16 Ks
McDonell Central 7, Stanley-Boyd 2
Dairyland Conference
Blair-Taylor 11, Cochrane-Fountain City 3
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 13, Boyceville 3 (6 innings)
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 12, Saint Croix Central 7 - Rails now 13-1
Girls high school soccer
Regis/McDonell 6, Arcadia 0
Boys high school tennis
Menomonie 7, Chippewa Falls 0
WIAC softball
UW-La Crosse 2, UW-Eau Claire 0 - game 1 of doubleheader
UW-Eau Claire 4, UW-La Crosse 2 - game 2 of doubleheader; Blugolds clinch spot in WIAC Tournament
College baseball
UW-Eau Claire 5, Saint Mary's 4 (10 innings) - game 1 of doubleheader; Blugolds win on walk-off walk
Saint Mary's 8, UW-Eau Claire 7 - (8 innings) - game 2 of doubleheader