Fall Creek sweeps Colfax track and field regional

  • Updated
  • 0
COLFAX (WQOW)- Fall Creek dominated Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 track and field regional in Colfax on Monday.

Below are results from the meet:

Girls top 5 team scores:

1. Fall Creek - 186.50

2. Mondovi - 83

3. Colfax - 73

4. Elmwood-Plum City - 65

5. Spring Valley - 53

Boys top 5 team scores:

1. Fall Creek - 135

2. Glenwood City - 115

3. Mondovi - 82

4. Augusta - 70

5. Regis - 61

Find full meet results from the Colfax regional here.

The top four finishers in each event qualify for the D3 sectional in Cameron on Thursday.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

