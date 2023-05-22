Fall Creek sweeps Colfax track and field regional

COLFAX (WQOW)- Fall Creek dominated Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 track and field regional in Colfax on Monday.
Below are results from the meet:
Girls top 5 team scores:
1. Fall Creek - 186.50
2. Mondovi - 83
3. Colfax - 73
4. Elmwood-Plum City - 65
5. Spring Valley - 53
Boys top 5 team scores:
1. Fall Creek - 135
2. Glenwood City - 115
3. Mondovi - 82
4. Augusta - 70
5. Regis - 61
Find full meet results from the Colfax regional here.
The top four finishers in each event qualify for the D3 sectional in Cameron on Thursday.