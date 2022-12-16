Fall Creek's Anders signs letter of intent

FALL CREEK (WQOW)- One of Fall Creek's fastest runners will compete at the collegiate level.
Jenna Anders signed her letter of intent to join Winona State University's track & field and cross country programs on Friday. Winona State Competes in NCAA Division II.
Anders' high school career at Fall Creek has been a family affair with both of her parents serving as her head coaches. Now, Anders is excited to join a new athletic family.
"I went on the tour and I met the team and the coach, and I kind of just fell in love," Anders said. "Honestly, being part of their program and the team that they have, they're all very kind girls and I just can't wait to be a part of it."
"Ever since she was a young girl, I knew that she could run," said Terry Anders, Jenna's father and head coach of Fall Creek track & field. "She's a beautiful runner. I'm super proud and super excited to see where she can go with it."
Anders will compete for Fall Creek once more during her senior season in the spring.