Fall Creek's focus on physical play

  • Updated
  • 0
080422 Fall Creek football team picture

Members of the Fall Creek Crickets football team pose for a team picture before practice on August 4, 2022.

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - An air attack helped the Fall Creek Crickets make the playoffs last season, but a limited run game, and run defense, prevented them from advancing.

To go farther, and to win the Cloverbelt Conference, the Crickets know they must present a more balanced, physical style of play in 2022.

Physical is the key word for head coach Tyler Mickelson and his team. Fall Creek does not feature the largest athletes in the league, so their focus is on working harder.

The Crickets open the season against the Altoona Railroaders on Friday, August 19.

