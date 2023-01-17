 Skip to main content
Fall Creek's Vollrath reaches 1,000 career points

Bo Vollrath

FALL CREEK (WQOW)- Fall Creek junior forward Bo Vollrath made history on Friday by reaching 1,000 career points in a 72-50 win over Cadott on Tuesday.

Vollrath needed 30 points to reach the milestone and he scored 32 points in the victory. He is the 11th player in Crickets history to hit the mark and just the third junior to do it among both boys and girls teams. Vollrath is also the third Cricket to reach the mark at a game in Cadott.

Vollrath credited his team for helping him reach the accomplishment after the game.

"I wanted to get it without forcing anything because I'm not a selfish player," Vollrath said. "I just wanted my teammates to get the score up, get them scoring. It finally feels good to just get it out of the way and I couldn't have done it without my teammates and everyone else."

The Crickets move to 10-2 overall with the victory. Fall Creek moved into the No. 10 rank in Wissports.net's coaches poll on Tuesday.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

