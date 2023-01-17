Fall Creek's Vollrath reaches 1,000 career points

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow likely Wednesday night with rates in excess of 1 inch per hour. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&