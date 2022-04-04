Fast start leads Regis baseball past Cumberland

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Four runs in the first inning and four solid frames of pitching from Patrick Callaghan helped the Regis Ramblers baseball team top the Cumberland Beavers 10-3 on Monday.
The Ramblers (2-0) opened a 6-0 lead after two innings.
Callaghan struck out five batters to earn the win.
Other prep scores from Monday:
High school baseball
Osseo-Fairchild 8, Blair-Taylor 0
High school softball
Altoona 12, West Salem 2 (5 innings) - Gruch (ALT): 5 IP, 7K, 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Spindler (ALT): 3-4, 2b, 2 RBI
Blair-Taylor 10, Osseo-Fairchild 0 (5 innings)