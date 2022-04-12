Finalists announced for WIAA Scholar Athlete award

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - High school seniors from western Wisconsin will be recognized as Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association scholar athletes next month.
Durand's Simon Bauer, Rice Lake's Jake Engebritson, Prescott's Elizabeth Rohl, Cameron's Tanner Gerber and Grantsburg's Alexis Slater are among the 32 recipients this year.
Sixteen girls and 16 boys were selected from more than 800 nominees. Four boys and four girls were selected from four WIAA divisions based on academic and athletic achievements.
"These extraordinary student athletes excel in both academics and athletics,” Tom Shafranski, Assistant Director of the WIAA, said in a release. “Sixteen of this year’s 32 WIAA Scholar Athlete finalists have a grade point average of 4.0 to date, while the average GPA is an amazing 3.94. All 32 scholar athlete finalists have already earned a total of 291 varsity letters during their first 3-1/2 years of high school. That’s an average of 9 letters per athlete, and we have not yet completed our spring sports season.”
The 2022 WIAA Scholar Athlete Finalists will be recognized at an awards ceremony on Sunday, May 1, in Wausau.