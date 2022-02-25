Finals bound! See which wrestlers can win titles on Saturday

MADISON (WQOW) - The finals are set at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state individual wrestling tournament.
Menomonie High School will have two wrestlers in the finals, as Brayten Casey (106) and Kellan Aure (132) won their semifinals matchups on Friday night.
Casey will face Neenah's Jacob Herm in the finals. Aure will wrestle Arrowhead's Wyatt Duchateau.
River Falls' Vito Massa will wrestle Stoughton's Griffin Empey for the Division 1 285 pound title.
Cadott high School's Brayden Sonnentag and Gavin Tegels will look to repeat as champions on Saturday. Sonnentag meets Mineral Point's Lucas Sullivan in the Division 3 126 pound finals. Tegels will tangle with Reedsville's Cole Ebert in the 220 pound championship match.
Cumberland's Dawson Johnson will wrestle Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian's Mason Carpenter for the Division 3 120 pound title.
Cameron's Tanner Gerber will meet Kenosha Christian Life's Troy Dolphin for the 132 pound title in Division 3.
Boyceville's Tyler Dormanen will meet Mishicot's Brant Cracraft for the 170 pound title.
At 195 pounds, Ladysmith's Grant Rydlund will face Stratford's Raife Smart for the Division 3 championship.
Baldwin-Woodville advanced Colton Hush (113) and Max Ramberg (195) to the finals in Division 2.
Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal advanced Luke Dux (120) and Gunner Hoffman (285) to the finals in Division 2.
Find full brackets and results here
Find state semifinals coverage here