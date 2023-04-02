First I-94 rivalry lacrosse match postponed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A snow-covered Simpson Field has forced the first ever Interstate 94 women's lacrosse match between UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire to be postponed.
Tomorrow's game has been rescheduled. 👎🏻 pic.twitter.com/OH79c92XLb— UWEC Women's Lacrosse (@UWECWLacrosse) April 2, 2023
The contest was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. on the UW-Eau Claire Campus. A makeup date has not yet been announced.
The two programs are still slated to meet for a previously scheduled match on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Simpson Field.