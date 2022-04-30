 Skip to main content
Five Badgers selected in 2022 NFL Draft

  • Updated
LAS VEGAS, NV (WQOW)- Badgers stars Leo Chenal and Logan Bruss went off the board back-to-back in the draft on Friday, and three more Badgers were selected on Saturday, meaning a total of five Wisconsin players were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Below is a list of Badgers selected and their destinations:

Pick 103: ILB Leo Chenal, Kansas City Chiefs

Pick 104: OG Logan Bruss, Los Angeles Rams

Pick 129: TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Pick 206: DT Matt Henningsen, Denver Broncos

Pick 232: CB Faion Hicks, Denver Broncos

