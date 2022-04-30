Five Badgers selected in 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS, NV (WQOW)- Badgers stars Leo Chenal and Logan Bruss went off the board back-to-back in the draft on Friday, and three more Badgers were selected on Saturday, meaning a total of five Wisconsin players were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Below is a list of Badgers selected and their destinations:
Pick 103: ILB Leo Chenal, Kansas City Chiefs
Pick 104: OG Logan Bruss, Los Angeles Rams
Pick 129: TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
Pick 206: DT Matt Henningsen, Denver Broncos
Pick 232: CB Faion Hicks, Denver Broncos