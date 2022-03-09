Five Bloomer athletes put pen to paper

BLOOMER (WQOW)- Five Bloomer Blackhawks happily signed letters of intent on Wednesday to play their sport at the next level.
Matthew Holstad signed to run track and field at North Central University. Wrestler Bowen Rothbauer will continue wrestling at Augsburg University in Minnesota. Jay Ryder will stay closer to home and play baseball at UW-Stout.
Two Bloomer football players put pen to paper as well on Wednesday. Cael Iverson will play at UW-River Falls, while his teammate Jack Strand will play at Minnesota State University Moorhead.
"It's kind of something I've always dreamed of," Ryder said.
"It's really cool especially to be out here with all these guys I've played with in the past on football teams," Strand said. "To know I've signed and I'm committed to going there, I'm really excited about it."