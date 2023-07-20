 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Five Express players, manager Varsho named All-Stars

  • 0
eau claire express logo

(WQ0W) - The Eau Claire Express will be well represented at the 2023 Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Game.

Five Express players have been selected to the Great Plains East Division All-Star team:

C Camden Ross

1B Ryan Nagelbach

INF Dylan O'Connell

OF Reed Latimer

RHP Isaiah Katz

Express manager Dale Varsho has also been named as head coach for the East team. Varsho led the Express to a First-Half Great Plains East Championship and a playoff berth.

The All-Star game will be played on Tuesday, August 1 at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark in Bismarck, ND and will be broadcasted on ESPNU.

More info on the Great Plains East All-Star Game here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you