Five Express players, manager Varsho named All-Stars

(WQ0W) - The Eau Claire Express will be well represented at the 2023 Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Game.
Five Express players have been selected to the Great Plains East Division All-Star team:
C Camden Ross
1B Ryan Nagelbach
INF Dylan O'Connell
OF Reed Latimer
RHP Isaiah Katz
Express manager Dale Varsho has also been named as head coach for the East team. Varsho led the Express to a First-Half Great Plains East Championship and a playoff berth.
The All-Star game will be played on Tuesday, August 1 at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark in Bismarck, ND and will be broadcasted on ESPNU.