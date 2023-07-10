Former Stout, Express slugger Szykowny drafted by Giants

(WQOW) - Former University of Wisconsin-Stout and Eau Claire Express slugger Charlie Szykowny was drafted by the San Francisco Giants on Monday.
Szykowny was the 270th overall pick in the MLB Draft, which runs from Sunday to Tuesday. He becomes just the second Stout player to be drafted, joining Joe Vavra, who was picked by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1982.
Congrats to 2022 Express Alum Charlie Szykowny (@cszykown) on being selected with 270th pick in the 2023 @MLBDraft by the @SFGiants !#ExpressAlum pic.twitter.com/Hay5Sg7AkK— Eau Claire Express (@ecexpress) July 10, 2023
Szykowny played four years at Stout, earning All-America honors in 2022, before finishing his college career at Division I University of Illinois-Chicago in 2023.
Flames infielder Charlie Szykowny has been drafted in the ninth round by the @SFGiants!Congratulations Charlie👏👏#FireUpFlames pic.twitter.com/6hlxK6UASh— UIC Baseball 🔥⚾️ (@UIC_Baseball) July 10, 2023