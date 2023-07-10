 Skip to main content
Former Stout, Express slugger Szykowny drafted by Giants

  • Updated
Charlie Szykowny UW-Stout baseball

(WQOW) - Former University of Wisconsin-Stout and Eau Claire Express slugger Charlie Szykowny was drafted by the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Szykowny was the 270th overall pick in the MLB Draft, which runs from Sunday to Tuesday. He becomes just the second Stout player to be drafted, joining Joe Vavra, who was picked by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1982.

Szykowny played four years at Stout, earning All-America honors in 2022, before finishing his college career at Division I University of Illinois-Chicago in 2023.

