Former Wisconsin Badgers assistant coach Gary Brown dies at 52

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former Wisconsin Football assistant coach Gary Brown died Sunday at the age of 52 after a battle with cancer.
The former Penn State Star and NFL player coached the UW running backs last season, but was unable to travel with the team to the Las Vegas Bowl because of medical issues.
Brown was in hospice for the last few weeks in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, before he passed away.
Many current and former Badgers players took to social media sharing their devastation.