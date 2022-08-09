 Skip to main content
Fresh faces required to step up for Menomonie football

  • Updated
080922 Menomonie Mustangs practice

Mustangs head coach Mike Sinz addresses his team after practice at Williams Stadium in Menomonie on August 9, 2022.

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - They're young, they're inexperienced, but odds are, the Menomonie Mustangs are going to contend for the Big Rivers Conference championship again.

With four titles in the past five seasons played, Menomonie enters its second campaign under Mike Sinz needing to develop young talent, as just two starters return on offense and defense.

Coach Sinz said Tuesday the Mustangs are trying to get better each day.

"I think we've taken a big step in a week," he said. "We'll see what Friday brings with our scrimmage because it will definitely be a good test for us."

Menomonie travels to Eau Claire Regis to face the Ramblers, Edgar High School and Medford High School.

The Mustangs open the season at Rice Lake High School on Thursday, August 18.

