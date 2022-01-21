 Skip to main content
Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

  • Updated
  • 0

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores

Boys high school basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 62, River Falls 47

Eau Claire North 53, New Richmond 48

Hudson 57, Chippewa Falls 39

Osseo-Fairchild 53, Eau Claire Regis 44

Bloomer 47, Fall Creek 38

Stanley-Boyd 55, Cadott 39

McDonell Central 68, Thorp 41

Spring Valley 52, Elk Mound 46

Durand 55, Mondovi 49

Somerset 78, Altoona 69 (overtime)

Whitehall 62, Eau Claire Immanuel 51

Melrose-Mindoro 58, Pepin/Alma 51

Eleva-Strum 55, Gilmanton 42

Saint Croix Falls 68, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54

Colby 86, Owen-Withee 63

Bruce 60, Clayton 33

Girls high school basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 61, River Falls 60

New Richmond 59, Eau Claire North 52

Rice Lake 50, Menomonie 46

Stanley-Boyd 70, Thorp 27

Prairie Farm 65, New Auburn 19

Prescott 63, Ellsworth 47

Melrose-Mindoro 60, Pepin/Alma 44

Lake Holcombe 62, Bruce 39

NAHL hockey

Janesville Jets 5, Chippewa Steel 2

Men's WIAC hockey

UW-Superior 3, UW-Eau Claire 0

Women's WIAC gymnastics

UW-La Crosse 189.450, UW-Stout 187.075

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.