Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores
Boys high school basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 62, River Falls 47
Eau Claire North 53, New Richmond 48
Hudson 57, Chippewa Falls 39
Osseo-Fairchild 53, Eau Claire Regis 44
Bloomer 47, Fall Creek 38
Stanley-Boyd 55, Cadott 39
McDonell Central 68, Thorp 41
Spring Valley 52, Elk Mound 46
Durand 55, Mondovi 49
Somerset 78, Altoona 69 (overtime)
Whitehall 62, Eau Claire Immanuel 51
Melrose-Mindoro 58, Pepin/Alma 51
Eleva-Strum 55, Gilmanton 42
Saint Croix Falls 68, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54
Colby 86, Owen-Withee 63
Bruce 60, Clayton 33
Girls high school basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 61, River Falls 60
EC Memorial Girls have a furious rally at River Falls in the last 5 minutes, and win the game on Jordyn Peed’s free throw with .7 seconds left. #GoAbes pic.twitter.com/ojUqHkKKNx— Coach Coop (@Andy_Cooper_EC) January 22, 2022
New Richmond 59, Eau Claire North 52
Rice Lake 50, Menomonie 46
Stanley-Boyd 70, Thorp 27
Prairie Farm 65, New Auburn 19
Prescott 63, Ellsworth 47
Melrose-Mindoro 60, Pepin/Alma 44
Lake Holcombe 62, Bruce 39
NAHL hockey
Janesville Jets 5, Chippewa Steel 2
Men's WIAC hockey
UW-Superior 3, UW-Eau Claire 0
Women's WIAC gymnastics
UW-La Crosse 189.450, UW-Stout 187.075