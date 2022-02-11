 Skip to main content
Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

It was a battle in the Dairyland, as the 19-1 Blair-Taylor Wildcats hosted Augusta on Friday night.

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores

Boys high school basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 60, Menomonie 42 - Old Abes clinch share of Big Rivers Conference championship

River Falls 45, Eau Claire North 33

Spring Valley 61, Durand 39

Ellsworth 59, Cochrane-Fountain City 43

Girls high school basketball

Eau Claire Regis 82, Thorp 43

Osseo-Fairchild 58, Bloomer 47

McDonell Central 54, Cadott 36 - Deetz (MCD): scores 1,000th career point

Fall Creek 48, Stanley-Boyd 28

Colfax 50, Elk Mound 29 - Vikings take sole possession of Dunn-St. Croix Conference lead, full recap here

Mondovi 65, Spring Valley 40

Durand 60, Glenwood City 13

Blair-Taylor 78, Augusta 37 - Thompson (BT): scores 1,000th career point

Independence 49, Gilmanton 28

Lincoln 49, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47

Ladysmith 57, Ashland 50

Owen-Withee 48, Greenwood 27

Boys high school hockey

Eau Claire Memorial 7, SPASH 2

Girls high school hockey

Bay Area 5, CFM Sabers 2

Men's WIAC hockey

UW-Eau Claire 2, UW-River Falls 1 (overtime) - Readman (UWEC): game-winning goal

UW-Stout 6, UW-Superior 4

Women's WIAC hockey

UW-Eau Claire 4, Northland College 2

Women's college gymnastics

UW-Eau Claire 181.650, Gustavus Adolphus 180.275 - first win for Jessie DeZiel as UWEC head coach

NAHL hockey

Fairbanks 4, Chippewa Steel 2

