Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores
Boys high school basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 60, Menomonie 42 - Old Abes clinch share of Big Rivers Conference championship
River Falls 45, Eau Claire North 33
Spring Valley 61, Durand 39
Ellsworth 59, Cochrane-Fountain City 43
Girls high school basketball
Eau Claire Regis 82, Thorp 43
Osseo-Fairchild 58, Bloomer 47
McDonell Central 54, Cadott 36 - Deetz (MCD): scores 1,000th career point
Fall Creek 48, Stanley-Boyd 28
Colfax 50, Elk Mound 29 - Vikings take sole possession of Dunn-St. Croix Conference lead, full recap here
Mondovi 65, Spring Valley 40
Durand 60, Glenwood City 13
Blair-Taylor 78, Augusta 37 - Thompson (BT): scores 1,000th career point
Independence 49, Gilmanton 28
Lincoln 49, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47
Ladysmith 57, Ashland 50
Owen-Withee 48, Greenwood 27
Boys high school hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 7, SPASH 2
Girls high school hockey
Bay Area 5, CFM Sabers 2
Men's WIAC hockey
UW-Eau Claire 2, UW-River Falls 1 (overtime) - Readman (UWEC): game-winning goal
UW-Stout 6, UW-Superior 4
Women's WIAC hockey
UW-Eau Claire 4, Northland College 2
Women's college gymnastics
UW-Eau Claire 181.650, Gustavus Adolphus 180.275 - first win for Jessie DeZiel as UWEC head coach
NAHL hockey
Fairbanks 4, Chippewa Steel 2