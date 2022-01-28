Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores
Girls high school basketball
Menomonie 74, Eau Claire North 45
Hudson 56, Eau Claire Memorial 47
Rice Lake 64, Chippewa Falls 26
Osseo-Fairchild 59, McDonell Central 50 - Thunder take sole possession of first place in Cloverbelt West
Fall Creek 41, Eau Claire Regis 33
Cadott 59, Thorp 35
Durand 57, Colfax 46 - Teams now tied atop the Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Lake Holcombe 72, Winter 44
Prairie Farm 66, Clayton 25
Cornell 44, New Auburn 41
Ladysmith 58, Spooner 14
Owen-Withee 32, Granton 16
Blair-Taylor 92, Eleva-Strum 57
Melrose-Mindoro 55, Whitehall 42
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53, Independence 32
Boys high school basketball
Hudson 75, Eau Claire Memorial 64
Cameron 75, Bruce 61
Prescott 77, Mondovi 49
New Auburn 57, Cornell 50
Men's WIAC hockey
UW-Eau Claire 4, UW-Stout 1
Women's WIAC hockey
UW-Eau Claire 3, UW-Stevens Point 1