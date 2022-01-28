 Skip to main content
Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

  • Updated
  • 0
012822 Colfax Durand gbb

Friday's prep basketball action featured battles in the Big Rivers, Dunn-St. Croix, Cloverbelt West and Lakeland conferences

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores

Girls high school basketball

Menomonie 74, Eau Claire North 45

Hudson 56, Eau Claire Memorial 47

Rice Lake 64, Chippewa Falls 26

Osseo-Fairchild 59, McDonell Central 50 - Thunder take sole possession of first place in Cloverbelt West

Fall Creek 41, Eau Claire Regis 33

Cadott 59, Thorp 35

Durand 57, Colfax 46 - Teams now tied atop the Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Lake Holcombe 72, Winter 44

Prairie Farm 66, Clayton 25

Cornell 44, New Auburn 41

Ladysmith 58, Spooner 14

Owen-Withee 32, Granton 16

Blair-Taylor 92, Eleva-Strum 57

Melrose-Mindoro 55, Whitehall 42

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53, Independence 32

Boys high school basketball

Hudson 75, Eau Claire Memorial 64

Cameron 75, Bruce 61

Prescott 77, Mondovi 49

New Auburn 57, Cornell 50

Men's WIAC hockey

UW-Eau Claire 4, UW-Stout 1

Women's WIAC hockey

UW-Eau Claire 3, UW-Stevens Point 1

