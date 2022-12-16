 Skip to main content
Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Altoona girls hoops tops G-E-T

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Below are Friday's sports overtime scores:

Boys Basketball

Eau Claire North 68, New Richmond 55

Eau Claire Memorial 57, River Falls 48

Rice Lake 69, Menomonie 48

Regis 54, Bloomer 57

Owen-Withee 81, Greenwood 15

Cadott 49, Thorp 55

Augusta 23, Melrose-Mindoro 51

Amery 66, Prescott 97

Altoona 59, Saint Croix Central 74

Saint Croix Falls 67, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56

Clear Lake 40, Shell Lake 36

Colby 76, Gilman 28

Fall Creek 52, Stanley-Boyd 31

Siren 54, Frederic 47

Prairie Farm at Bruce - PPD

Birchwood at Lake Holcombe - PPD

Alma Center Lincoln at Gilmanton - PPD

Eleva-Strum at Cochrane-Fountain City - PPD

Independence at Houston - PPD

McDonell Central at Osseo-Fairchild - PPD to Saturday

Hudson @ Chippewa Falls - PPD to Jan. 26

Girls Basketball

Altoona 67, G-E-T 45

River Falls 47, Baldwin-Woodville 38

Siren 54, Frederic 37

Glenwood City 29, Mondovi 74

Colfax 61, Spring Valley 34

Cadott 88, Thorp 15

Clayton 33, New Auburn 35

Rib Lake 24, Owen-Withee 62

Ashland 35, Northwestern 55

Clear Lake 56, Shell Lake 40

Arcadia 58, Black River Falls 33

Cameron 44, Hayward 39

Prescott at Hudson - PPD

Chippewa Falls at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln - PPD

Alma Center Lincoln at Gilmanton - PPD

Elk Mound at Boyceville - PPD

Elmwood/Plum City at Durand-Arkansaw - PPD

Birchwood at Lake Holcombe - PPD

Prairie Farm at Bruce - PPD

High School Wrestling

Whitehall Invitational

1. Arcadia - 171.0

2. Independence/Gilmanton - 145.5

3. Blair-Taylor - 122.0

4. Whitehall - 112.0

5. Mondovi - 98.0

Women's College Basketball

UW-Stout 64, Cornell College 46

NAHL

Chippewa Steel 1, Kenai River Brown Bears 5

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

