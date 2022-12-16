Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Below are Friday's sports overtime scores:
Boys Basketball
Eau Claire North 68, New Richmond 55
Eau Claire Memorial 57, River Falls 48
Rice Lake 69, Menomonie 48
Regis 54, Bloomer 57
Owen-Withee 81, Greenwood 15
Cadott 49, Thorp 55
Augusta 23, Melrose-Mindoro 51
Amery 66, Prescott 97
Altoona 59, Saint Croix Central 74
Saint Croix Falls 67, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56
Clear Lake 40, Shell Lake 36
Colby 76, Gilman 28
Fall Creek 52, Stanley-Boyd 31
Siren 54, Frederic 47
Prairie Farm at Bruce - PPD
Birchwood at Lake Holcombe - PPD
Alma Center Lincoln at Gilmanton - PPD
Eleva-Strum at Cochrane-Fountain City - PPD
Independence at Houston - PPD
McDonell Central at Osseo-Fairchild - PPD to Saturday
Hudson @ Chippewa Falls - PPD to Jan. 26
Girls Basketball
Altoona 67, G-E-T 45
River Falls 47, Baldwin-Woodville 38
Siren 54, Frederic 37
Glenwood City 29, Mondovi 74
Colfax 61, Spring Valley 34
Cadott 88, Thorp 15
Clayton 33, New Auburn 35
Rib Lake 24, Owen-Withee 62
Ashland 35, Northwestern 55
Clear Lake 56, Shell Lake 40
Arcadia 58, Black River Falls 33
Cameron 44, Hayward 39
Prescott at Hudson - PPD
Chippewa Falls at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln - PPD
Alma Center Lincoln at Gilmanton - PPD
Elk Mound at Boyceville - PPD
Elmwood/Plum City at Durand-Arkansaw - PPD
Birchwood at Lake Holcombe - PPD
Prairie Farm at Bruce - PPD
High School Wrestling
Whitehall Invitational
1. Arcadia - 171.0
2. Independence/Gilmanton - 145.5
3. Blair-Taylor - 122.0
4. Whitehall - 112.0
5. Mondovi - 98.0
Women's College Basketball
UW-Stout 64, Cornell College 46
NAHL
Chippewa Steel 1, Kenai River Brown Bears 5