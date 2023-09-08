 Skip to main content
Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

  Updated
090823 Aquinas Altoona football

The Huskies improved to 3-1 while the Abes dropped to 1-3 on Friday

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores

High school football - 11-player

Big Rivers Conference

The Mustangs moved to 4-0 on the season Friday with a 28-20 win over the Cardinals

Menomonie 28, Chippewa Falls 20 - Mustangs now 4-0

Eau Claire North 20, Superior 0 - Huskies now 3-1

New Richmond 31, Eau Claire Memorial 7 - Old Abes now 1-3

Hudson 48, River Falls 26

The Blugolds built an early 14-0 lead Friday and rolled to a 45-12 victory over the Railroaders

Coulee Conference

La Crosse Aquinas 45, Altoona 12

The Buffaloes took advantage of Orioles turnovers Friday to earn a 36-14 win in a battle of unbeaten teams

Cloverbelt Conference

Mondovi 36, Stanley-Boyd 14 - Buffaloes now 4-0

Neillsville/Granton 18, Fall Creek 7 - Warriors now 3-1

Elk Mound 47, Osseo-Fairchild 0

The Cardinals cruised to a 36-6 win over the Indees on Friday in this week's edition of 'Crowd 'Cast'

Dairyland Conference

Pepin/Alma 39, Augusta 0 - Eagles now 4-0

Blair-Taylor 44, Whitehall 20

Cochrane-Fountain City 20, Melrose-Mindoro 13

Eleva-Strum 36, Independence/Gilmanton 6

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elmwood/Plum City 22, Cadott 8

Spring Valley 45, Colfax 6

Glenwood City 26, Clear Lake 19

Boyceville 44, Turtle Lake 6

Heart o’ North Conference

Cameron 35, Bloomer 8

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28, Barron 26

Cumberland 28, Spooner 14

Northwestern 26, St. Croix Falls 7

Lakeland Conference

Ladysmith 47, Webster 6

Middle Border Conference

Rice Lake 34, Amery 0

Baldwin-Woodville 49, Ellsworth 0

St. Croix Central 49, Osceola 6

Somerset 44, Prescott 36

8-player scores

Bruce 48, Athens 6

Gilman 77, Cornell 0

McDonell Central 27, Owen-Withee 25

Thorp 54, New Auburn 0

