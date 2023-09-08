Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores
High school football - 11-player
Big Rivers Conference
Menomonie 28, Chippewa Falls 20 - Mustangs now 4-0
Eau Claire North 20, Superior 0 - Huskies now 3-1
New Richmond 31, Eau Claire Memorial 7 - Old Abes now 1-3
Hudson 48, River Falls 26
Coulee Conference
La Crosse Aquinas 45, Altoona 12
Cloverbelt Conference
Mondovi 36, Stanley-Boyd 14 - Buffaloes now 4-0
Neillsville/Granton 18, Fall Creek 7 - Warriors now 3-1
Elk Mound 47, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Dairyland Conference
Pepin/Alma 39, Augusta 0 - Eagles now 4-0
Blair-Taylor 44, Whitehall 20
Cochrane-Fountain City 20, Melrose-Mindoro 13
Eleva-Strum 36, Independence/Gilmanton 6
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elmwood/Plum City 22, Cadott 8
Spring Valley 45, Colfax 6
Glenwood City 26, Clear Lake 19
Boyceville 44, Turtle Lake 6
Heart o’ North Conference
Cameron 35, Bloomer 8
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28, Barron 26
Cumberland 28, Spooner 14
Northwestern 26, St. Croix Falls 7
Lakeland Conference
Ladysmith 47, Webster 6
Middle Border Conference
Rice Lake 34, Amery 0
Baldwin-Woodville 49, Ellsworth 0
St. Croix Central 49, Osceola 6
Somerset 44, Prescott 36
8-player scores
Bruce 48, Athens 6
Gilman 77, Cornell 0
McDonell Central 27, Owen-Withee 25
Thorp 54, New Auburn 0