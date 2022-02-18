 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central and east central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds of 35 to 40 mph may still
produce patchy blowing snow through late evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

  • Updated
021822 Immanuel Lutheran basketball crowd

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores

Boys high school basketball

Fall Creek 53, Stanley-Boyd 52 (double overtime)

Eau Claire Regis 73, Thorp 40

Bloomer 60, Osseo-Fairchild 24

Eau Claire Immanuel 53, Lincoln 33

Melrose-Mindoro 59, Cochrane-Fountain City 56

Blair-Taylor 83, Augusta 64

Whitehall 61, Eleva-Strum 43

Durand 54, Glenwood City 38

Elk Mound 48, Colfax 41

Colby 97, Spencer 85

Spooner 55, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 35

Bruce 77, Cornell 36

Girls high school basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 36, New Richmond 34

WIAC men's basketball tournament - first round

UW-River Falls 77, UW-Eau Claire 42

UW-Stevens Point 85, UW-Eau Claire 83

WIAC men's hockey tournament - first round

UW-Eau Claire 8, Northland College 1 - Blugolds lead series 1-0

UW-Superior 1, UW-Stout 0 - Yellowjackets lead series 1-0

WIAC women's hockey

UW-River Falls 4, UW-Eau Claire 1 - Both teams now have 1 loss in conference play

Women's college gymnastics - UWEC Quadrangular

1. UW-Whitewater 189.7

2. Winona State University, 186.050

3. UW-Eau Claire, 185.225

4. Hamline University, 182.225

Full results available here

