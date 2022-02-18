Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores
Boys high school basketball
Fall Creek 53, Stanley-Boyd 52 (double overtime)
Eau Claire Regis 73, Thorp 40
Bloomer 60, Osseo-Fairchild 24
Eau Claire Immanuel 53, Lincoln 33
Melrose-Mindoro 59, Cochrane-Fountain City 56
Blair-Taylor 83, Augusta 64
Whitehall 61, Eleva-Strum 43
Durand 54, Glenwood City 38
Elk Mound 48, Colfax 41
Colby 97, Spencer 85
Spooner 55, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 35
Bruce 77, Cornell 36
Girls high school basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 36, New Richmond 34
WIAC men's basketball tournament - first round
UW-River Falls 77, UW-Eau Claire 42
UW-Stevens Point 85, UW-Eau Claire 83
WIAC men's hockey tournament - first round
UW-Eau Claire 8, Northland College 1 - Blugolds lead series 1-0
UW-Superior 1, UW-Stout 0 - Yellowjackets lead series 1-0
WIAC women's hockey
UW-River Falls 4, UW-Eau Claire 1 - Both teams now have 1 loss in conference play
Women's college gymnastics - UWEC Quadrangular
1. UW-Whitewater 189.7
2. Winona State University, 186.050
3. UW-Eau Claire, 185.225
4. Hamline University, 182.225