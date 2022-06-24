'Garding Against Cancer' golf outing raises thousands to support cancer research

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Cancer has affected many of us in many ways, and on Friday, members of the Eau Claire community swung in search of a cure.
86 golfers, Badgers fans and others attended the second annual 'Garding Against Cancer' golf outing fundraiser at Hickory Hills Golf Course in Eau Claire. According to event organizer Bob Lesniewski, roughly $35,000 was raised to support University of Wisconsin men's basketball head coach Greg Gard's foundation to support cancer research. The funds were raised through donations and a silent auction for prizes such as Packers and Badgers game tickets and signed memorabilia.
Organizers and participants alike recognized the importance of the Eau Claire community coming together for cancer awareness.
"Cancer's so prevalent, so if we can do anything to help somebody else, that's really what we want to do," said Janet Lesniewski, co-organizer of the 'Garding Against Cancer' golf outing.
"I think money toward research is the key," said Pat Toutant, fundraiser participant and sponsor through the Eau Claire Maration. "Everything we can do to get money toward research is only going to benefit future generations, and we've got to do that."
Representatives from 'Garding Against Cancer' announced on Friday that the next foundation event in Eau Claire is scheduled for September 12 at Pablo Center, with more details to be revealed in the coming weeks. In addition, UW-Eau Claire's men's basketball team will face Wisconsin's men's team in an exhibition game in the fall, with an official date to be determined. That event will also recognize cancer leaders and patients.