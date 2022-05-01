Giannis triple-double helps Bucks beat Celtics 101-89

BOSTON -- — Giannis Antetokounmpo had already picked up his dribble and spent half of a Eurostep when he realized he had nowhere to go with the ball.
Instead of attempting an off-balance shot or passing to a well-guarded teammate, the two-time NBA MVP flicked the ball high off the backboard, then followed it to the rim for a slam dunk.
"What did I see? I had the ball and I was like, ‘Oh, crap. I'm going to get stuck,'" Antetokounmpo said after recording his second career postseason triple-double to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 101-89 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their second-round series on Sunday.
"I threw it to the backboard," he said. "I'm lucky enough that God blessed me with the ability to jump. I had a good jump to go get it again and I was able to finish the play."
Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists as the defending NBA champions swiped home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series. (He does not get an assist for passing the ball to himself.)
"That's just pure talent, just pure instinct," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "He's a great player. He does things that are unique and special and timely. That's one of those plays where you're happy he's on our side."
Jrue Holiday had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Bobby Portis had 15 points and 11 boards for the Bucks, who are back at the TD Garden for Game 2 on Tuesday night.