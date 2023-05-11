 Skip to main content
Glenwood City, Grantsburg take team titles at Boyceville Invite, other Thursday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
2023 Boyceville Track & Field Meet

BOYCEVILLE (WQOW)- The 2023 Boyceville track and field meet produced more stellar performances from area athletes across nine teams on Thursday.

Glenwood City's JJ Williams talks about strong meet in Boyceville

Glenwood City took home the boys team title with a score of 155, 18.5 points ahead of second place Grantsburg. The Hilltoppers were highlighted boys discus champion Brady Klatt who took first with a throw of 141-7, which at first was too far for the officials to mark with just one tape measure. His teammate JJ Williams won three total events, the 1600m, 400m and 4x400 relay.

Durand-Arkansaw's Kendall Hagness did not compete in all of her primary events on Thursday but still had another record-breaking day. She picked up wins in the 100m and 200m while also turning a school record in the 400m in 59.23 seconds.

While Hagness swept all three of her events, she believes there is still room for improvement.

"This is probably only my second time running the 400 outdoors," Hagness said. "The 100, that wasn't exactly where I'd like it to be, but I haven't ran it that much this year so I'm just kind of getting back into it all."

Spring Valley senior Lydia Hannack broke the school's girls long jump record with a leap of 16'4. She finished second place just 1/2 inch behind Elmwood/Plum City's Isabella Forster.

Grantsburg won the girls team title with a score of 119. Prairie Farm finished second with 114.5 and Durand-Arkansaw finished fifth.

Full meet results below

Download PDF 2023 Boyceville Meet Results

OTHER THURSDAY SCORES

High school baseball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 4, River Falls 3 (8 innings)

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 13, Colfax 9

Cloverbelt Conference

Stanley-Boyd 5, Cadott 4

Bloomer 17, Thorp 11

Dairyland Conference

Alma/Pepin 3, Augusta 4 (9 innings) - Head coach Dan Waters wins 400th game with Beavers

Eleva-Strum 12, Whitehall 0 (5 innings)

Melrose-Mindoro 4, Blair-Taylor 11 - 12 hits for Wildcats

Heart O' North Conference

Spooner 1, Saint Croix Falls 10 (Game 1)

Spooner 6, Saint Croix Falls 3 (Game 2)

High school softball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 9, Eau Claire Memorial 0 - Huskies sweep crosstown showdown series

Chippewa Falls 6, River Falls 7 (9 innings) - Cardinals can clinch BRC title on Tuesday at Eau Claire North

Cloverbelt Conference

Fall Creek 17, Cadott 0 (4 innings)

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Durand-Arkansaw 9, Boyceville 8

Elk Mound 4, Colfax 2

Dairyland Conference

Blair-Taylor 2, Melrose-Mindoro 1

Nonconference

Bloomer 1, Grantsburg 11

Girls high school soccer

Eau Claire North 0, Menomonie 3

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Rice Lake 0

Chippewa Falls 1, River Falls 1

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

