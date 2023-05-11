Glenwood City, Grantsburg take team titles at Boyceville Invite, other Thursday scores

BOYCEVILLE (WQOW)- The 2023 Boyceville track and field meet produced more stellar performances from area athletes across nine teams on Thursday.
Glenwood City took home the boys team title with a score of 155, 18.5 points ahead of second place Grantsburg. The Hilltoppers were highlighted boys discus champion Brady Klatt who took first with a throw of 141-7, which at first was too far for the officials to mark with just one tape measure. His teammate JJ Williams won three total events, the 1600m, 400m and 4x400 relay.
Durand-Arkansaw's Kendall Hagness did not compete in all of her primary events on Thursday but still had another record-breaking day. She picked up wins in the 100m and 200m while also turning a school record in the 400m in 59.23 seconds.
While Hagness swept all three of her events, she believes there is still room for improvement.
"This is probably only my second time running the 400 outdoors," Hagness said. "The 100, that wasn't exactly where I'd like it to be, but I haven't ran it that much this year so I'm just kind of getting back into it all."
Spring Valley senior Lydia Hannack broke the school's girls long jump record with a leap of 16'4. She finished second place just 1/2 inch behind Elmwood/Plum City's Isabella Forster.
Grantsburg won the girls team title with a score of 119. Prairie Farm finished second with 114.5 and Durand-Arkansaw finished fifth.
Full meet results below
OTHER THURSDAY SCORES
High school baseball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 4, River Falls 3 (8 innings)
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 13, Colfax 9
Cloverbelt Conference
Stanley-Boyd 5, Cadott 4
Bloomer 17, Thorp 11
Dairyland Conference
Alma/Pepin 3, Augusta 4 (9 innings) - Head coach Dan Waters wins 400th game with Beavers
Eleva-Strum 12, Whitehall 0 (5 innings)
Melrose-Mindoro 4, Blair-Taylor 11 - 12 hits for Wildcats
Heart O' North Conference
Spooner 1, Saint Croix Falls 10 (Game 1)
Spooner 6, Saint Croix Falls 3 (Game 2)
High school softball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 9, Eau Claire Memorial 0 - Huskies sweep crosstown showdown series
Chippewa Falls 6, River Falls 7 (9 innings) - Cardinals can clinch BRC title on Tuesday at Eau Claire North
Cloverbelt Conference
Fall Creek 17, Cadott 0 (4 innings)
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Durand-Arkansaw 9, Boyceville 8
Elk Mound 4, Colfax 2
Dairyland Conference
Blair-Taylor 2, Melrose-Mindoro 1
Nonconference
Bloomer 1, Grantsburg 11
Girls high school soccer
Eau Claire North 0, Menomonie 3
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Rice Lake 0
Chippewa Falls 1, River Falls 1