Granato returning as UW men's hockey coach

MADISON (WQOW) - Tony Granato will return as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team next year, UW Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh announced Friday.
In a statement, McIntosh said he had a number of discussions with Granato after the season ended, and believes the 2-time Big Ten Coach of the Year will "work hard to lead the program in a direction that will return Wisconsin to prominence."
Wisconsin finished 10-24-3. The season began with an exhibition game against the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs in Chippewa Falls.