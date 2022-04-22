 Skip to main content
Granato returning as UW men's hockey coach

UW head coach Tony Granato watches from the bench during an exhibition game between the Badgers and UMD Bulldogs at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on October 3, 2021.

MADISON (WQOW) - Tony Granato will return as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team next year, UW Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh announced Friday.

In a statement, McIntosh said he had a number of discussions with Granato after the season ended, and believes the 2-time Big Ten Coach of the Year will "work hard to lead the program in a direction that will return Wisconsin to prominence."

Wisconsin finished 10-24-3. The season began with an exhibition game against the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs in Chippewa Falls.

