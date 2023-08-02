Grant Keller wins Rowdy Energy Outlaw Nationals title with final corner pass

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Grant Keller watched two leaders tangle in the final corner and drove by to win his feature race at the Rowdy Energy Outlaw Nationals on Wednesday.
Keller, who lives in Menomonie, was running third on the backstretch of the final lap of the 12-lap race at Thunder Hill Speedway when Brantlee Lamb and Slate Harrell collided in the corner and spun.
Eau Claire's Caleb Moen won the 600CC Non Winged Micros feature. NASCAR driver Kyle Busch finished seventh.
Karter Beattie won the 125/250 Wing A feature over Wyatt Miller, the grandson of legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt. He also won the Intermediate Wing feature over New Richmond's Tylar Alton and Chippewa Falls' Sydney Knopps.
Liam Kane made a mid-race pass on Jackson Darnell to win the Jr. Wing/Box Stock Kart feature event. Brexton Busch, the son of Kyle Busch, finished third.
Garrett Tatnell won the Restricted Winged Micros feature over Jaxson Peters. Drew Alton won the Sportsman feature over Cooper Heintz.