Grantsburg wins D4 softball title

MADISON (WQOW) - For the third time in program history, the Grantsburg Pirates are state softball champions.
The Pirates rallied from an early deficit to defeat Horicon High School 3-2 Saturday in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 4 championship game at Goodman Diamond.
After Horicon scored in the top of the first, Grantsburg scored the next three runs. Sadye Bunting's 2-run single gave the Pirates the lead in the second inning. Whitney Myers hit a solo home run in the third inning.
Myers also pitched a complete game.
Grantsburg also won state softball titles in 2006 and 2009.