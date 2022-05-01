Grantsburg's Chenal 'so happy' to join Chiefs

GRANTSBURG (WQOW)- Grantsburg's Leo Chenal was confused why he slid way down the NFL Draft board on Friday, until the Red Kingdom picked him up at the end of the third round.
Chenal, a former Badgers linebacker, was selected 103rd overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft over the weekend. Chenal was surprised to be picked by the Chiefs after he said they were not his top ten expected landing spots. He didn't even have a formal visit with the Chiefs at the NFL Combine, but when his caller I.D. popped up from Kansas City, he was ecstatic and emotional to join them.
Chenal told News 18 it's incredible to play alongside some of the best in the game, like Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, and he's ready for the grind with the 2019 Super Bowl champions.
"It is pretty cool to think about," Chenal said. "If I were to tell my younger self even two years ago, even a year ago that you're going to be playing with Patrick Mahomes, all those guys, it's crazy to think about, but you kind of just got to bring yourself back down to earth, because we got to get to work."
Chenal visited Kansas City on Saturday for an introduction to the team, and will return to the Red Kingdom Friday to get to work.