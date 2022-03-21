 Skip to main content
Greg Gard a finalist for Naismith National Coach of the Year award

ATLANTA (WQOW) - Wisconsin Badgers basketball coach Greg Gard is one of four finalist for the 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year Award.

Gard is joined by Texas Tech's Mark Adams, Providence College's Ed Cooley and Arizona's Tommy Lloyd.

The winner will be announced on Sunday, April 3, at the Naismith Awards Brunch during the Final Four in New Orleans.

