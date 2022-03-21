Greg Gard a finalist for Naismith National Coach of the Year award

ATLANTA (WQOW) - Wisconsin Badgers basketball coach Greg Gard is one of four finalist for the 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year Award.
Gard is joined by Texas Tech's Mark Adams, Providence College's Ed Cooley and Arizona's Tommy Lloyd.
IT’S THE FINAL COUNTDOWN… Here are your 2022 @wernerladderco Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Finalists 🏀Stay tuned for the winner announcement April 3rd 🏆 🔗: https://t.co/1IRsfWcOoS pic.twitter.com/sfmn7wSk8X— The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) March 21, 2022
The winner will be announced on Sunday, April 3, at the Naismith Awards Brunch during the Final Four in New Orleans.