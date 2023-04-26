Ground broken at new St. Croix Central sports complex

HAMMOND (WQOW)- Just over a year ago, a $30 million referendum was passed for upgrades across St. Croix Central schools. A year later, renovations have begun on a new high school athletic complex.
District and school officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday at the complex, but construction has already been underway for a couple of weeks.
Out in Hammond, faculty and students of @StCroixCentral celebrated the groundbreaking of the new high school athletic complex, as well as other projects around the district. @WQOW pic.twitter.com/1Hidv8hWH6— Evan Hong (@EvanHong18) April 26, 2023
New features to the complex include a synthetic turf field, 2,500 new bleacher seats with a new press box, improvements to the track and field structures, and new spectator entrance and plaza. The field has also been pushed closer to spectator seating for better viewing. A walking path around the entire complex is also being paved.
Some of @StCroixCentral’s new features at the complex:-Synthetic turf field, playing surface shifted closer to fans-New entrance and spectator plaza-New bleachers (~2500 seats) and press box-Renovations to running track, improvements to field event areasTake a look! pic.twitter.com/lSB5a8J6Vx— Evan Hong (@EvanHong18) April 26, 2023
The upgrades are much needed after past challenges involving school athletic teams. The football team has been forced to move locations for home games due to drainage issues on the field. The soccer teams previously played home games at St. Croix Central Middle School and instead will be able to host home games on location. The new track will also allow nine lanes of running and allow the school to host track and field meets.
A facility that is consistent and up to standard has athletes and coaches excited for the future.
"I usually spend my lunch watching the dozers work out back, thinking about Friday nights, I don't have to figure out which knee high boots I have to wear if it's raining," head football coach John Tackmann said. "To be able to get a quality surface, a quality spot for fans, players and coaches is very exciting."
Student athletes are not only thrilled to have the opportunity to compete at the new facility, but grateful to allow future classes of Panthers to also perform there.
"There are definitely some future athletes in [the district] that are going to appreciate this," junior Kendall Sundby said.
"It's super exciting to play on a nice level field for football, maybe we can pack the stands this season," junior Jayden Boyce said.
The athletic complex is expected to be completed before the first Panthers home football game in 2023 on August 25. Upgrades to the adjacent parking lots will also be made.
The project coincides with others in the district referendum, including a Virtual School addition to the high school, HVAC projects at the middle school, and a Career and Technical Education addition to the school district.