Hall of Fame coach Olson celebrates retirement after 50-year career

CHETEK (WQOW)- Bob Olson has been the face of high school wrestling in Barron County for five decades, and this year, he is leaving his shoes on the mat after a hall of fame career.
Olson celebrated his retirement at a party put on by the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm wrestling program on Saturday with his students, fellow coaches, teammates, friends and loved ones in attendance.
Olson coached at Cameron High School for 31 years, one year at both UW-Stout and Baldwin-Woodville High School and another 17 years for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm. He just wrapped up his final year as head coach in Chetek.
As an inductee into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2015, Olson coached several national champions and historic teams throughout his 50-year run. Although retired, Olson still plans to be around his team moving forward.
"I'm going to go and watch, probably go watch practice, but I'm done coaching," Olson said. "I'll be 76 soon, there comes a time. I've had fun."