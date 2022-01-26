Hanke's game-winner lifts Blugolds over #4 Oshkosh

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Carter Hanke's heroics lifted the Blugolds to a 74-72 win over #4 UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday.
The game went to overtime after a back-and-forth battle in regulation. Oshkosh's Quinn Steckbauer took the lead on a layup before Brock Voigt got fouled on a layup for the and-one, sending him to the free throw line. He would make his shot, before the Titans made two free throws of their own following a Blugold foul.
Following a UWEC timeout, Hanke found space and drilled a go-ahead fadeaway jumper to take the lead with three seconds to go. Oshkosh failed to make the final shot attempt, handing the Blugolds their seconds straight win.
"It's easy to play when your coach has faith in you, and my teammates have faith in me," Hanke said afterwards. "They drew up the perfect play that I wanted to do, and I delivered, so the feeling's great right now. I feel we can carry this momentum to the next game and the next game."
The Blugolds move back to .500 overall on the season at 10-10, and are now 3-6 in WIAC play. UW-Eau Claire returns to Zorn Arena next Wednesday to take on UW-River Falls.