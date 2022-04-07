Happ's double lifts Cubs to Opening Day win over Brewers

CHICAGO (WQOW) - Ian Happ delivered a go-ahead 2-run double in the seventh inning and the Chicago Cubs held off the Milwaukee Brewers for a 5-4 win on Opening Day
Happ finished with three hits as the Cubs beat the Brewers for the second time in three years in the opener.
Lil 3-hit game for @ihapp_1!#OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/XWF1s742Ud— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 7, 2022
Lorenzo Cain gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning with a groundout.
Chicago answered with three runs in the fifth, capped by Nico Hoerner's 2-run home run.
The first home run of the season belongs to @nico_hoerner! pic.twitter.com/eb2MnP8j8k— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 7, 2022
Milwaukee tied the game 3-3 in the seventh with a double from Willy Adames and sacrifice fly from Christian Yelich.
Willy's still got it!His double + a Yelich sac fly tie the game at 3-3.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/qrKBd97JF7— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 7, 2022
The teams play again Friday afternoon in Chicago.