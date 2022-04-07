 Skip to main content
Happ's double lifts Cubs to Opening Day win over Brewers

  • Updated
Cubs Brewers Opening Day

CHICAGO (WQOW) - Ian Happ delivered a go-ahead 2-run double in the seventh inning and the Chicago Cubs held off the Milwaukee Brewers for a 5-4 win on Opening Day

Happ finished with three hits as the Cubs beat the Brewers for the second time in three years in the opener.

Lorenzo Cain gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning with a groundout.

Chicago answered with three runs in the fifth, capped by Nico Hoerner's 2-run home run.

Milwaukee tied the game 3-3 in the seventh with a double from Willy Adames and sacrifice fly from Christian Yelich.

The teams play again Friday afternoon in Chicago.

