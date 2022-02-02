Harbaugh returning to Michigan, O'Connell favorite as Vikings coach

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WQOW)- After interviewing for several hours Wednesday in Minneapolis, multiple sources report that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is headed back to Ann Arbor.
Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school he will be returning for the 2022 season on Wednesday, and will not become the new head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN.
Multiple sources are also reporting that Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell has now emerged as the front runner for the Vikings head coaching job. However, because the Rams are in the Super Bowl, an official deal cannot be made until after the game.