Hard work pays off for Alliance

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Alliance swim and dive team is sending three relays and diver Cade Sorensen to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state meet this weekend.
Seniors on the team told me they felt like underdogs this season with lower roster numbers and a coaching change.
After finishing second to Hudson High School at the Big Rivers Conference meet and again at sectionals, Eau Claire is hoping to swim past the Raiders in Waukesha on Saturday.
The Alliance will compete in the 200 yard medley relay, the 200 yard freestyle relay and the 400 yard freestyle relay.